Selena Gomez Says She Is ‘Happy And Healthy’ Since Deleting Social Media Apps
Selena Gomez recently sat down with Women’s Wear Daily and discussed how social media affected her life and since deleting all the apps on her phone she says she feels really healthy.
Gomez says her hands-off approach “saved her life,” and now she sends captions to her assistant to post with her content.
“I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life,” says the 29-year-old.
Gomez, who has a huge social media following, says the information she was consuming was “too much” and “…my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things.”