You can shop whenever you want at Creative Collabs in Lincoln! Melanie Rezac, the founder of Creative Collabs, found other women-owned businesses to team up with and bring the most convenient shopping to the Capital City. You get a code on your phone that will allow you in the store, and you pay each boutique based on the app of their choice. Thanks to our friends at 1011 News for the story. Now, let’s go shopping!