Simone Biles Withdraws from All-Around Final
Simone Biles Withdraws From Women’s All-Around Final One day after pulling out of the Women’s Team Gymnastics Final, Simone Biles says she won’t compete in the Individual All-Around Final either. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s competition “in order to focus on her mental health”. They added “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.” Biles still has a chance to compete in next week’s individual events. USA Gymnastics says she’ll be evaluated before making her decision. What are your feelings on Biles withdrawing? Will she face any backlash for her decision? Will she compete next week?