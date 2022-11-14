Son On A Mission To Highlight His Mom
November 14, 2022 7:29AM CST
Getty Images
One son is on a mission to remind his mom how incredible and talented she is and YOU can help! He has started a Tik Tok highlighting her photography and wants to gain as many followers as possible before he gives her the page. You can see her photography and follow her HERE.
@chasiephoto #greenscreen If anyone deserves to go famous it’s her… pleas do your thing!!!! #fyp #getmymomfamous #mentalhealth #supportsmallbusiness ♬ Get You The Moon – Kina
