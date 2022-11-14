106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Son On A Mission To Highlight His Mom

November 14, 2022 7:29AM CST
Son On A Mission To Highlight His Mom
One son is on a mission to remind his mom how incredible and talented she is and YOU can help!  He has started a Tik Tok highlighting her photography and wants to gain as many followers as possible before he gives her the page.  You can see her photography and follow her HERE.

@chasiephoto #greenscreen If anyone deserves to go famous it’s her… pleas do your thing!!!! #fyp #getmymomfamous #mentalhealth #supportsmallbusiness ♬ Get You The Moon – Kina

