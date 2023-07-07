Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) NEW Song from the vault!

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘When Emma Falls In Love’ Is (Probably) About Emma Stone

Upon re-releasing “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” the singer has included several new songs, including “When Emma Falls in Love,” which fans are sure is about Taylor’s friend, actress Emma Stone.

The poetic song is about young love and only points to a real person in the lyric, “sometimes I wish I was her.”

Ultimately, the song has a happy ending. Emma and the boy will transform due to their feelings, showing that this love is what we all desire, especially when we’re young.

The song reveals that Taylor is learning from Emma with the lyrics, “Well, she’s so New York when she’s in L.A/She won’t lose herself in love the way that I did/‘Cause she’ll call you out, she’ll put you in your place/When Emma falls in love, I’m learning.”

What do you think of “When Emma Falls In Love?” Which song on “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is your favorite?