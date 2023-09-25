106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Special Puppy Steps In To Save Lives

September 25, 2023 10:58AM CDT
Getty Images

A special Jack Russell dog, stepped in when a momma cat, stepped out. Bryan had a pregnant cat, that when she gave birth, was not interested in feeding her babies, even though she didn’t have any milk. Thankfully her little body was able to make it though, and she is now feeding them and calling them “hers”. See the incredible video below….

@brandonbryan35 #jackrussel #jackrussellterrier #farm #ranch#catdog ♬ original sound – B Bryan

