Stumping Kids With “Retro” Items
February 27, 2024 1:59PM CST
On National Retro Day, we have set out to stump “the youngins” with all the things we used growing up and asking them to tell us what it does. Our fashion might be making a comeback, but some of these items we will never see again.
WHAT IS ON MY WALL?
@3drinkgina #stitch with @Mag #genx #old #phone #fyp ♬ original sound – 3drinkgina
WHAT IS A CASSETTE?
@momma_t_75 She just doesnt know how cool it was to have your cassette tapes and boombox!! The 80’s Rocked!!!! #80smusic #80sbaby #80saesthetic #80sthrowback #boomboxclassic #cassettetape #throwback #nostalgia #debbiegibson #tiffany #rockstar #millennial #teensbelike #tiktok #fyp ♬ Only in My Dreams – Debbie Gibson
More about: