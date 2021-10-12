Survey Shows Most Popular Halloween Candy in the U.S.

Halloween gives us an excuse to stock up on our favorite candy, but which has been the most popular? Well, that depends on the state.
According to a survey conducted by grocery delivery company Instacart, Twizzlers seem to be the top choice in more western states, while the remainder of the country has more variety.
Here are the overall US ratings from 2020:
#1. Peanut and Original M&Ms
#2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
#3. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
#4. Twizzlers
#5. Snickers
#6. Kit Kat
#7. Candy Corn,
#8. Sour Patch Kids
#9. Haribo Gold Bears
Data also found that half of those surveyed think that Halloween candy is more important than actually dressing in costumes!