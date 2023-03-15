Source: YouTube

T-Mobile Buying Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile For $1.35 Billion Ryan Reynolds just made a cool billion bucks – and it wasn’t from his latest movie. T-Mobile announced Wednesday that it would acquire Mint Mobile, the budget mobile carrier partially owned by Reynolds, for a price tag of $1.35 billion. T-Mobile is looking to expand its line of prepaid phones. Mint says it will continue to operate as a “separate business” while Reynolds remains in a “creative role”. Reynolds tweeted “I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful”. Do you think T-Moblie would have been as interested in Mint if Reynolds wasn’t involved?