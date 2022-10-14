Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Taco

Rows of taco shells stuffed with colorful confetti - taco party concept

Taco Bell is testing two new Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos in Minnesota and Tennessee. Taco fans in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and Nashville, Tennessee can find the new items, which feature beef, a three-cheese blend, and creamy jalapeño sauce inside a freshly fried, white-corn tortilla shell with three-cheese blend grilled on the outside. They are served with warm nacho cheese sauce and red sauce for dipping. What two foods would you like to see combined?