Take Pictures Of Strangers (Maybe)

August 7, 2023 11:03AM CDT
Getty Images

These moms have gone viral after telling moms to take pictures of other moms, ones they don’t even know! Their explanation has those in the comments divided on whether you actually should or shouldn’t. What do you think? Would you be offended if a stranger took pictures of you with your kids OR would you find it heartwarming? I’ll let you decide….

@rockmemamapod Do a mom a solid #rockmemama #rockmemamapodcast #mompodcast #mompodcasts #mompodcasters #momsquad ♬ original sound – rockmemamapodcast

