Tax Day Is TODAY

April 18, 2023 9:25AM CDT
No one wants to pay taxes and a majority of us are paying them TODAY!  If you have not done yours today, you better get on it. As if taxes are not confusing enough, knowing that the IRS knows what we owe but won’t tell us, is even worse. Here is NannyMaw showing us how that exchange would go….

@nannymaw Life tip: pay your taxes and don’t make it the wrong amount #fypシ #fyp #foryou #adult #adultlife #life #tips #responsibilities #18 ♬ original sound – Nanny-Maw

