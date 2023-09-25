Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce
September 25, 2023 11:04AM CDT
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce OFFICIALLY dating? That is what everyone is talking about after seeing her cheer him on at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (9/24). Those speculating might be on to something if you believe T. Swift manifests everything that happens to her. Don’t believe me? See the proof below….
@devotedly.yours Replying to @EmEh Not Taylor Swift manifesting Travis Kelce back in 2006 #taylorswift #traviskelce ♬ original sound – Nuha
