Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock and Start Car

Forgetting his keys will never be a problem for Brandon Dalaly because his house and the key to his Tesla are implanted in his hands.

Dalaly got the first implant in his left hand that allowed him to open the doors to his house. His second implant is for his Tesla, which allows him to open the car doors.

“So after that was inserted and the swelling went down, I’m able to open up the front and back door of my house. I can walk up to people and have them tap their phone to my hand and instantly transfer my contact information in my portfolio, my Covid vaccine card,” he said.

The microchips themselves cost $200-$300, and most tattoo shops will pierce them for $100. “All the programming and coding putting the apps on the chips – that’s all done by me,” said Dalaly.