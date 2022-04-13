      Weather Alert

The Bachelor Clayton Responds To Cheating Rumors

Apr 13, 2022 @ 7:39am

The cheating scandal heard around the world has come to an end OR has it?  Clayton from The Bachelor is bringing receipts to show he did NOT cheat on Susie.  The original video from Sasha has been deleted but you can read all about it HERE.

@romancereviewtv1 Apparently some lady by the name of Sasha tried to set The Bachelor Clayton Echard DMing Susie saying they he was with her when he has receipts to show otherwise that he wasn’t even in the same city or state! SMH #thebachelor #thebachelorette #abcthebachelor #abcthebachelorette #claytonechard #susieevans ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

