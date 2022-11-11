106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

The Birds & The Bees Suggestion Is Dividing The Internet

November 11, 2022 7:26AM CST
Emily (@therealemilyroach) is all about sex positivity and takes questions about how she handles conversations surrounding it.  In this viral clip, a mom asks her what she should do when her 13-year-old asked for a sex toy.  Do you agree with her advice?

