Btw this is NSFW!

Lil Dicky is a rapper AND comedian… so of COURSE this is funny! But he’s also trying to make a point… that we gotta SAVE the Earth! We only have 12 years! Which I can totally get behind. All the proceeds go to the Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation, which is awesome! Learn more here: https://welovetheearth.org/

Check out Lil Dicky explaining the whole concept on Ellen