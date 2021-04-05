      Weather Alert

The New Hummer EV

Apr 5, 2021 @ 3:42pm

GMC has brought back the Hummer SUV and Truck with some really cool features.  The new Hummer EV is an all-electric super truck that will go 0 to 60 MPH in 3.5 seconds.

 

 

