The Rock Answers A ‘F**ked Up’ Question About His Abs
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared alongside his “Jungle Cruise” co-star Emily Blunt for Wired’s autocomplete interview where they had to answer questions on the Google search feature.
One query asked, “What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?”
“That’s so f__ked up,” Johnson said, laughing. Blunt agreed but was curious about what The Rock’s abs looked like.
“Nothing is wrong with my abs,” said Johnson. “I got like a five and a half pack, sometimes a four and a half pack.”
Johnson had undergone a triple hernia surgery back in 2013 after suffering from an injury in a 2013 WWE wrestling event.