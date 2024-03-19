106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

The Search For Bryan With A “Y”?

March 19, 2024 12:29PM CDT
America was on a mad search for Bryan with a “Y” all weekend after a video went viral, featuring him. Samantor was on a flight and sat next to a Bryan, who was married and was opening up Hinge to find a date. She went to Tik Tok to find his wife and that video ended up finding her. We finally know what his story is and what his wife thinks about it.

ORIGINAL VIDEO…

@samn8r This was wild to see and really sad. Stay safe out there ladies. #hinge #cheater #airplane #orlando #chicago #travelstory ♬ original sound – samanator

UPDATE VIDEO…

@samn8r FINAL UPDATE: Bryan with a Y… 👀 Click playlist below to watch all videos. ⬇️ Thx for following along, I love you guys, & please remember that you deserve better than #bryanwithay. 🫶 #orlando #chicago #viral #update #playlist ♬ original sound – samanator

