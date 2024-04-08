The Sleepwalking Salon
April 8, 2024 11:11AM CDT
It can be very scary witnessing someone sleeping walking, even scary when it is you and you wake up somewhere you don’t know. For Tina Madlibs, she had an entire salon day and didn’t even know it, all thanks (or no thanks) to Ambien. Thankfully she recorded the entire thing and then posted it for the world to see. Enjoy!
@tinamadlibs You have all asked to here is the small feature film of me showing you what happens when I take an ambien … 🤭………I usually do something i don’t remember doing … sleep eating, shopping sleep walking but never sleep dying my hair… so you are welcome… #sleepwalking #hairdye #ididthat #perimenopause #tinamadlibs ♬ original sound – TinaMadlibs
