The Touchdown that Made his day
October 7, 2022 7:11AM CDT
We all love football and one kid’s dream was to score a touchdown. Marcus plays for a team in Albany New York and his dream to play finally came true. Check out our Happy Ending Story below.
@meplus3creations When albany pop Warner team heard that it was a special-needs boy on the other team that wanted to score a touchdown this is how they responded…..Albany (black/blue team) vs Ravena (yelllow/greem team) pop warner!! #fo#foryoupagey#fypo#popwarnerfootballl#Albanycapitaldistrictro#proudmom ♬ original sound – Shinasha M Lawson
More about: