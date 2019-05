The hottest song right now is “Old Town Road” by LIL NAS X and BILLY RAY CYRUS. Now there’s a video for it, and it’s basically a mini-movie. It starts out like a western . . . and it has some funny moments.

It features Lil Nas X, Billy Ray, and . . . CHRIS ROCK.

Oh, and it was released on YouTube on Friday, and it already has 35 MILLION views.