The Weeknd HBO Series

The Weeknd is taking his talents to the small screen with a collaboration with “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson. An HBO series titled, “The Idol” is being co-created by The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, Levinson, and Los Angeles nightlife entrepreneur, Reza Fahim. Tesfaye will star, co-write, and executive produce the series which will follow a female pop star and her relationship with an L.A. nightclub owner. This isn’t the first time in the writer’s room for Abel, he previously worked on the animated series, American Dad and Robot Chicken. The Weeknd also had a cameo in 2014’s Uncut Gems. What do you think of The Weeknd, the actor?