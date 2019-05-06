The Wrapper from One of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Wedding Ring Pops is on eBay

When JOE JONAS and SOPHIE TURNER got married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, they exchanged RING POPS. And now the wrapper from one of those Ring Pops is on the auction block.

Fake Elvis himself, Jesse Grice, found it and put it on eBay. He says it’s the ring Joe gave to Sophie, and it’s, quote, “in very good [condition] but slightly used.”

It also comes with a certificate of authenticity, so you know it’s legit, right? Because people can’t just make those on a printer.

The starting bid was only 10 bucks, but it’s gone way beyond that now. Yes, people are actually bidding on this thing, and as of last night, it was up to more than $4,000.