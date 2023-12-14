There’s Nothing To Smile About Now
Smile Direct Club was the answer to millions of people when it came to straighten their teeth, in the comfort of their own homes; that was until they filed bankruptcy. Apparently, the company is still taking money from those on payment plans, but not providing a service. What do you think?
Read the full story HERE.
@joycethedentist They are always just making up rules and they continue to even while in the grave. Justice for smile direct club patients!!!! This is the biggest modern scam. Dentists who have spoken up have gotten cease and desist letters. The real victims are the patients who are left stranded. #smiledirectclub #dentist #scammeralert ♬ original sound – Joycethedentist
