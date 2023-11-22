This Mom Has Super Hero Strength

It is no secret that women are incredible in their strength, patience and daily living, but it is really shown when they are in active labor! For Stacey Crave, she was breathing through contractions IN THE WAITING ROOM of her hospital, trying to get someone to help her. They put her in a wheelchair and made her wait, but that baby was ready. Low and behold, she gave birth in the waiting room, while sitting in her wheelchair. The real kicker – that was only one of the TWO babies she was pregnant with. Watch the different POV’s of this brave and strong momma.

WAITING ROOM VIDEO…

STACEY’S HUSBAND’S VIDEO….