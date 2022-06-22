This Should Be Victoria’s New Theme Song
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: (Back Row L-R) Models Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Romee Strijd, Alessandra Ambrosio, Monica "Jac" Jagaciak, Kate Grigorieva, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Rachel Hilbert, (front row L-R) Singer Selena Gomez, and Singer The Weeknd walk the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jax (@jaxwritesongs) is known for making some of the catchiest songs and posting them on Tik Tok. She also babysits for a family and made a song to make the daughter feel better about her body and what society says is “beautiful”. Checkout her “Victoria’s Secret” and presave it HERE