      Weather Alert

Tik Tok Got Him Fired

Nov 11, 2021 @ 7:17am
Tik Tok Detectives are solving crimes, catching bad people, cheaters and now getting people fired.  Tywan George went viral in October and has since been fired.  The Amazon driver was caught on video with a woman leaving the back of his Amazon van.  Do you think he should have been let go?

TAGS
Amazon Fired Tik Tok Tik Tok Detectives Truck
Connect With Us Listen To Us On