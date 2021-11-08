Tik Tok Helps Save Missing Teen
Tik Tok has proven to be more than dancing videos. Users are helping solve cases and recently helped find a missing NC teen. The 16yr old tucked her thumb in her palm and covered it, a hand gesture showing domestic violence, to a passing truck. The passing truck driver called police and when they pulled over the car, they found the 16yr old. The driver was arrested and the girl returned safely home. Read the story HERE.