Tom Holland reveals what he did after filming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 16: Actor Tom Holland attends the fan event for 'Avengers Infinity War' Tokyo premiere at the TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on April 16, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Disney)
Tom Holland recently revealed what he did immediately after filming Spider-Man: No Way Home in a recent interview.
He said, “I went skiing right after we finished this movie because, you know, my contract is up. So finally I’m allowed to do things I couldn’t do before.
So as soon as I finished I went snowboarding, and I have an amazing photo of me FaceTiming you with blood all over my face.”
Zendaya said, “I answer the phone and he’s covered in blood and I was like, ‘What are you doing? It’s been like, a week’.”
Holland continued, “Everyone was like, ‘Wipe it off,’ And I was like, ‘No, I look cool.'”