Top Things You Need To Know For Today
Meghan Markle’s Dad Challenges Prince Harry To Gun ‘Duel’
Meghan Markle’s estranged dad on Monday challenged Prince Harry to “man up” and finally meet him. “Man up and fly down and see me,” Thomas Markle, 75, told Good Morning Britain during one of a series of extraordinary interviews he hopes will reach the royal couple after their “embarrassing” Megxit. “I’d be happy to duel with Harry anytime,” Markle also told The Sun newspaper. “One round in the chamber. Cocked. Ten steps, turn and fire. That’d settle the score. “The way he’s been acting, I think he’d crouch on the ground before he gets to 10 steps. He’s a candy ass. He’s whipped,” Markle said of the royal son-in-law he has never met. He insists his constant interviews are his “only shot” at getting through to his daughter, who has not spoken to him since he no-showed at her May 2018 royal wedding. Meghan, however, has explained that her dad’s endless comments to the media are the reason she avoids him.
Drag Queens Will Appear In Super Bowl Commercials For The First Time
The commercial will show several drag queens having something to do with hummus.
Kobe Bryant and His Wife Apparently Had a Deal Where They Would Never Ride Together in a Helicopter
The NBA Isn’t Interested in Changing the Logo to Kobe Bryant
As many try to find the right way to remember Kobe Bryant, one idea won’t likely be happening: making Kobe the face of the NBA’s logo. The current logo features the silhouette of Jerry West, as explained by the designer. Though, West doesn’t receive compensation – and for all intents and purposes the silhouette could be anybody – and that’s the way the league wants it. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reports “Sources familiar with the league’s thinking said there is no interest in having an individual player as its logo because there are so many who have been instrumental in the growth of the game and the NBA. Generic is better.” Why not use a silhouette of Kobe? If everyone knows it’s currently West, what’s the difference?
Atari Is Planning A Series of Hotels Across The Country
This Year’s Grammy’s Were The Lowest Ratings in 12 Years
The Grammys hit a low note last night, when the annual CBS special drew a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49. That’s the worst ever for the annual awards show. Sunday’s 62nd Grammys averaged 18.7 million total viewers, down 6% from last year. The demo number declined 3.6% from 2019. Last year’s Grammys, which aired on February 10th, 2019, drew 19.9 million total viewers, besting its own predecessor by about 100,000 overall audience members. It settled for a 5.6 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic, however, which was down 5% from the previous year and a new record low. The 2017 version’s 5.9 rating had previously been the show’s record low. The 2006 Grammy Awards got 17 million viewers flat, which is still the show’s lowest tally. Alicia Keys returned as the host for “Music’s Biggest Night” last night. She also hosted the cremony in 2019; CBS talk show host James Corden held the stage in 2018.