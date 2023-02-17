Travis Kelce will be on SNL

Travis Kelce To Host SNL Next Month Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is hosting “Saturday Night Live” on March 4. Kelce will be the first athlete to host the show since J.J. Watt in February 2020. Kelce just won his second Super Bowl, as he and his brother, Jason, became the first set of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. Who would you most like to see host SNL? Do you think Jason Kelce will make an appearance when his brother hosts SNL?