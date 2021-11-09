Travis Scott Offers to pay for services
Travis Scott To Pay for Astorworld Victims’ Funerals After the horrific tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, the rapper has announced that he will cover the costs of the funerals of those festival-goers that passed away at the event.
According to reports, eight people lost their lives and hundreds were injured at Scott’s festival the night of the show. Over the weekend, Scott showed his remorse about the incidents and expressed his deepest condolences. Fellow festival performer Roddy Ricch has said that he will donate his net compensation from the show to the victims as well. Will this incident stop you from attending any future music festivals?