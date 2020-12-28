Travis Scott’s Amazing Christmas Gift
HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Oh, the life of a celebrity’s kid.
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram showing off the amazing Cinderella carriage gifted to Stormi by her father, Travis Scott.
The princess carriage is an exact replica of Cinderella’s carriage. It’s complete with Stormi’s name in Disney font atop and on the floor of the carriage.
To top it all off, the gift also included several Disney princess outfits so Stormi can dress up. The outfits include Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Elsa from Frozen, Tiana from Princess And The Frog, or Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.