Turbo Tax Users Are Getting Money Back
A close up of Schedule A for itemizing deductions for United States income tax.Click here for more income tax images:
As part of its settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia, TurboTax is required to pay qualified customers about $30 for every year they were deceived into paying to file their federal tax return, the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said. Qualified customers will automatically receive checks and notices in the mail.
The terms of the settlement require TurboTax pay $141 million in restitution to customers who were told they had to pay to file despite qualifying for the version of TurboTax offered through the IRS Free File program, which the company offered at the time. Anyone making less than $73,000 a year is eligible for free filing through IRS Free File. Eligible customers must have used TurboTax to file for tax years 2016, 2017 or 2018. A “tax year” is the year covered by a person’s tax filing, typically the calendar year before the return is filed. Read more HERE.