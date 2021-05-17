Twenty One Pilots Chipotle Burrito
Chipotle’s Serving A Limited-Edition Twenty One Pilots Burrito. If you love Chipotle and Twenty One Pilots, you will love this new burrito. The TOP burrito contains the favorite ingredients of band members, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun. The Twenty One Pilots burrito is filled with Queso Blanco, cheese, romaine lettuce, roasted chili-corn salsa, chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa all in a flour tortilla. The two entities also created a limited edition t-shirt that will be available for purchase on May 21. Twenty One Pilots will be celebrating the promotion and their upcoming album “Scaled & Icy” with a live stream concert on May 21.