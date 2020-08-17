Twins Arrested For Fake Bank Robbery
YouTube Twins Charged With Felony Over Fake Bank Robbery ‘Prank’
A pair of YouTuber twins are facing felony charges over a ‘prank’ video where they staged a fake bank robbery.
Last October, YouTubers Alan and Alex Stokes filmed a video where they called an Uber driver (poor guy) while pretending to be bank robbers carrying ski masks and carrying duffel bags of cash.
Witnesses thought it was a carjacking and called police, who surrounded the car with guns drawn before realizing it was a scam.
After being released, they then tried to pull the SAME STUNT in a different part of town just a few hours later.
The Twins have over 25 million TikTok followers and 4 million YouTube subscribers aaaand now have been charged with false imprisonment (for our unfortunate Uber driver) and falsely reporting an emergency. They face up to four years behind bars.