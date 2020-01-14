UFC Wants Best Buy Employee Who Fought Shoplifter
A Best Buy employee fired for beating up an alleged shoplifter may have a new job — with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. UFC boss Dana White was so impressed by the footage of 24-year-old Summer Tapasa mauling the alleged would-be crook that he invited her to watch an upcoming match in Nevada. “Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer,” White said in an Instagram post Friday. He later told TMZ in an interview: “We’ve talked to her on the phone. She’s got an incredible personality. She’s my kind of girl! I’m gonna rock star the sh*t out of her and then we’ll see what happens!” Tapasa became a sensation last month after footage of her taking out an alleged shoplifter at a Hawaii Best Buy went viral. The thief was allegedly trying to get away with a pricey speaker system.