Ulvade School Shooting

Our hearts are with the families and friends of the victims of this horrible tragedy.
If you’re in Texas, the South Texas Blood and Tissue, which provided blood after the shooting, said that it would hold an emergency drive on Wednesday at Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.
GoFundMe has established a hub where those who want to give money can safely donate to verified fundraisers for people affected by the Robb Elementary School shooting. Among them is VictimsFirst, a network of families of the deceased and survivors from previous mass shootings.