Umm…Never Mind – OnlyFans Reverses Decision To Ban Pornographic Content
Remember last week, when OnlyFans announced it was banning pornographic content? Well, forget they ever said it.
The company reversed course on Wednesday, declaring that the policy change had been suspended in the wake of widespread backlash and that OnlyFans would “continue to provide a home for all creators”.
The company announced last week that sexually explicit content would be banned starting in October – despite being the largest part of its user and customer base.