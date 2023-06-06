Unboxing With Fundelivered
June 6, 2023 9:22AM CDT
Getting packages directly shipped to your door has always been like year-round Christmas, but you usually know what is in them. Not with “Fundelivered”. It is returns that are all put in a box and delivered to you, with no way of knowing what is inside. They are currently sold out, thanks to Tik Tok, but you can get on the waitlist HERE.
@thatchipperbunch Replying to @Rose @Fundelivered WOWZA!! These are so much fun! I love the christmas like feeling!! #fundelivered #unclaimedmail #fyp #surprise #gift #unboxing #open #exciting #score #mail #wow #barndominium ♬ original sound – The real That Chipper Bunch ❤️
More about: