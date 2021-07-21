Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent Calls Out Demi Lovato
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Lala Kent has called out Demi Lovato is handling her sobriety.
During a talk on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Lala said Demi was living the “California Sober” lifestyle. This means that while she is following the rules of a 12-step program she still chooses to use certain things in moderation.
“I don’t like to judge but I actually think that’s super offensive…If you’re drinking or smoking weed, you’re not sober.”
Lala decided to go sober herself in 2018.