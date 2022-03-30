Visually Impaired Student Makes Basket For Entire School
A gratifying video of school students cheering for a blind girl at a basketball game is going insanely viral on the social media.
The video was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement and has received millions of views. The video was shot at Zeeland East High School in Michigan, US, it was, however, originally posted on TikTok.
The video shows Jules Hoogl preparing to throw the basketball through the hoop. The crowd sat in absolute silence as a woman taps the basketball hoop frame with a large pole to help 17-year-old Jules hear where to shoot. Just then, the visually-impaired girl aimed and scored while the crowd watching her burst into a loud cheer.