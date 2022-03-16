VPR Tom & Katie Schwartz Split
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Katie Maloney (R) and Tom Schwartz (L) attend Kyle Chan's 3rd annual #LOVECAMPAIGN Party at SUR Lounge on June 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
‘Vanderpump Rules’ introduced us to a lot of different relationships but one of the first we met on the show was Tom & Katie (Schwartz). We watched them fight, break up, get back together and then get married. After weeks of speculation they made the annoucement of their separation/divorce (depending on who’s IG you read) after 12 years of being together. Did you see it coming?
TOM’S IG STATEMENT…
KATIE’S IG STATEMENT….