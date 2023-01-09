Wal-Mart Interaction Goes Viral
January 9, 2023 9:26AM CST
Getty Images
Jenn’s old Wal-Mart in Colorado Springs is going viral on Tik Tok, but not for good. Travis Lee (@travisleeragan) went to leave the Wal-Mart when the employee refused to let him leave. The video has been viewed over 24 million times. What would you do?
@travisleeragan Walmart employee on Powers and Palmer Park holds me hostage after I paid for my stuff. First they remove bags and now they refuse to let you leave after you pay for stuff? Dude watched me pay for my stuff and still acted as if I was stealing. #coloradosprings #travislee #hostagesituation #walmart #colorado #badservice #customerservice ♬ original sound – Travis Lee
