106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Wal-Mart Interaction Goes Viral

January 9, 2023 9:26AM CST
Share
Wal-Mart Interaction Goes Viral
Getty Images

Jenn’s old Wal-Mart in Colorado Springs is going viral on Tik Tok, but not for good.  Travis Lee (@travisleeragan) went to leave the Wal-Mart when the employee refused to let him leave.  The video has been viewed over 24 million times. What would you do?

@travisleeragan Walmart employee on Powers and Palmer Park holds me hostage after I paid for my stuff. First they remove bags and now they refuse to let you leave after you pay for stuff? Dude watched me pay for my stuff and still acted as if I was stealing. #coloradosprings #travislee #hostagesituation #walmart #colorado #badservice #customerservice ♬ original sound – Travis Lee

More about:
Colorado
Colorado Springs
Getty Images
Groceries
Shopping
Tik Tok
Travis Lee
viral
Wal-Mart

Contests