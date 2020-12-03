Warner Brothers 2021 movie slate release dates
The pandemic has caused us all to miss out on the everyday things we all used to do enjoy. One thing that comes to mind is going to the movie theatre. Get ready to head back to the theatres for next year’s biggest releases or get HBO Max. Warner Brothers said its 2021 movie slate is going to release to both platforms. The 2021 movie lineup includes major titles like The Matrix 4, Space Jam A New Legacy, Dune, Godzilla vs Kong, and Elvis to name a few.
