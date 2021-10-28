WATCH: Facebook Changes its name to “Meta”
Mark Zuckerberg shared that Facebook will officially be changing its corporate name to Meta to reflect it’s focus on the “Metaverse”.
This won’t affect Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram’s titles. Rather, it will put those brands under the Meta umbrella instead of them bein standalone brands.
The rebrand has been seen as a response to criticism of Facebook’s policies and handling of information during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The corporate name change also aligns with Facebook’s growing interest in combining virtual and augmented reality technologies.