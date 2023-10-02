106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Watch How You Speak

October 2, 2023 10:56AM CDT
Share
Watch How You Speak
Getty Images

Your words ARE energy, and this video proves how important it is to speak nicely and with good intentions! This mom and daughter set out to show how quickly bullying can affect someone. They bought two plants and spoke good to one and bullied the other; watch what happens in just 6 days!

@ascending_now #plants #energy #power #antibullying #loveandlight #heal #respect #project #school #learning #life #sentient #consience ♬ original sound – ascending_now

More about:
Bad
Bullying
Daughter
Dying
Energy
Experiment
Good
Mom
Plants
School
Science

Contests