Watch How You Speak
October 2, 2023 10:56AM CDT
Your words ARE energy, and this video proves how important it is to speak nicely and with good intentions! This mom and daughter set out to show how quickly bullying can affect someone. They bought two plants and spoke good to one and bullied the other; watch what happens in just 6 days!
