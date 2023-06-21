Watching Crime Shows Is A Red Flag

106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

June 21, 2023 10:01AM CDT
Psychologist Dr. Therma Bryant sat down with Mel Brooks on her podcast “The Mel Robbins Podcast” and said there is a connection between crime shows and healing. She suggested that people who relaxing by watching them are used to hectic situations and are not as fazed by the contents. What do you think?

@blueotter777 well…… @Mel Robbins & Dr. Thema #truecrimetiktok #tellmeyourthoughts #blueotter777 #melrobbins #drthema #crimejunkie #trauma #csi #truecrime #crimestories #scarstories #familarfaces #nervoussystemregulation #desensitized #bindgewatching ♬ original sound – Blueotter777


